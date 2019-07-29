K'taka: Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar resigns

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar tendered his resignation from the post on Monday.

The Speaker's resignation came after BJP leader and newly appointed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the Vidhan Soudha through a voice vote.

Before the trust vote, Yediyurappa said that he will follow the precedents set by Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy by not indulging in vindictive politics in the state.

"When Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy were Chief Ministers they did not indulge in vindictive politics. The Administration has failed and we will set it right. I assure the House that we will not indulge in vindictive politics either. I believe in forget and forgive," Yediyurappa said.

Appealing to Congress and JD (S) to work together for the betterment of the state, he added, "I appeal to the opposition that we must work together. I appeal to House to unanimously express confidence in me." (ANI)

