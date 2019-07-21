K'taka trust vote: Mayawati directs BSP MLA to vote for Kumaraswamy govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ahead of the trust vote of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka on Monday, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday directed her lone MLA in Karnataka, N Mahesh, to vote in support of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"BSP national president Mayawati has directed the Karnataka BSP MLA to vote in support of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government," read a post on Mayawati's official Twitter handle.

On July 19, the Karnataka Assembly failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote, after Kumaraswamy challenged the directive. The trust vote is now scheduled for tomorrow.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignations of 16 dissident MLAs from the cabinet.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

