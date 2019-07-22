K'tka speaker violating constitution, says Murlidhar Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Criticising Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, BJP General Secretary Murlidhar Rao on Monday accused him of violating the constitution by not concluding the business of trust vote in time.

"In Karnataka Assembly discussions are being held on other issues rather than vote of confidence motion. Upon witnessing this, Governor reminded the Speaker that in the interest of Karnataka and its people the vote of confidence motion should be completed without delay. The Speaker is violating the constitution. Karnataka Governor should save the democracy and system in Karnataka", he told ANI.

Rao said "In Karnataka JDS and Congress Government is not having enough majority to prove in the floor test but still the Karnataka CM is taking decisions on future plans of the state."

Referring to the the Supreme Court order on the issue, he said, "SC also recognised the powers of Speaker and said speaker can take the decision himself and should submit in the court. SC also said in the 15 MLAs matter that no one can compel MLAs to participate and attend in the vote of confidence motion. SC has given protection to 15 MLAs from disqualification."

Rao's assertions were, however, refuted by Congress leader Hanumanth Rao who accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading.

"BJP is doing same things in Karnataka as in West Bengal. They are offering crore of rupees to MLAs and is trying to form the government. BJP should stop horse-trading," said Hanumanth Rao.

In Karnataka, the Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote. After that, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy moved the Supreme Court challenging the Governor's directive to the government saying it was in violation of well-settled law laid down by the court.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

