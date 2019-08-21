KT Rama Rao (File photo/ANI)
KT Rama Rao (File photo/ANI)

KTR calls JP Nadda 'bundle of lies', BJP's KS Rao hits back by comparing him to Rahul Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:42 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Calling BJP working president JP Nadda as 'abaddhala adda' (bundle of lies), TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the BJP will not be able to play "Karnataka-like drama in Telangana" as people of the state do not entertain their "divide-and-rule" politics.
While speaking at an event on Monday, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP leaders were day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana by creating a wedge among the people in the name of religion. "The BJP leaders do not want peaceful co-existence of people of all religions. They want to split the community and rule them. Such tactics will not work in Telangana," he said.
Rama Rao took strong exception to the allegations levelled by JP Nadda at a public rally on Sunday against the TRS government.
Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad, Nadda had said that BJP will "re-write the history in Telangana" as the party is confident of securing the state in BJP's kitty by 2024.
"Now, the Centre and some BJP-ruled states have started copying our schemes," Rama Rao asserted.
Responding to Nadda's accusation against the Telangana government of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Rama Rao said the state was already implementing its own Arogya Sri scheme. "Ayushman Bharat is a waste scheme. Our health scheme is much better than Ayushman Bharat," he said.
After Rama Rao's statement, BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao told ANI, "Rama Rao said in a public meeting that he doesn't even know who Nadda is. Pictures of him giving bouquets and putting shawls on Nadda ji were put on his timeline several times... The lie was exposed yesterday, now Rama Rao is what Rahul Gandhi is to Congress party, he doesn't understand the basics of governance and understanding of the institutional framework."
Krishna Sagar Rao added, "Maybe KTR can speak English fluently but that doesn't make him qualified enough to be a ruler of a government, the power to ask questions... Naddaji has just put up some questions and Rama Rao needs to answer that. Rama Rao has proven himself to be a failure both as a president and as ex-Minister. Six years of KCR governance is a mishap, miss governance model of the state." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:52 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:23 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:06 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:06 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 02:24 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:58 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:23 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:11 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:00 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 00:35 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:58 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:57 IST

