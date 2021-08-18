KTR takes jibe over Telangana BJP's 'Darakhastula Udyamam' initiative

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday took jibe over state BJP's 'Darakhastula Udyamam' initiative to ensure government schemes reach the eligible beneficiaries.



Taking to the Twitter, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP of Karimnagar district has taken the initiative to collect application under the name 'Darakhastula Udyamam' which will he submitted to the Government of Telangana to make sure that the government schemes reach the eligible beneficiaries.

Responding to Kumar's tweet, KTR said: "I welcome this move of BJP Telangana to invite applications for Rs 15 lakh to each citizen as promised by Hon'ble PM Modi Ji. Request all eligible Telangana residents to send their applications to BJP Leaders for receiving this benefit DhanaDhan into their JanDhan accounts." (ANI)

