KTR urges people to never allow "anarchic forces" to rule Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12 (ANI): Terming Congress and BJP "anarchic forces", Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged people to never allow these parties to rule the State.

KTR was referring to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy's remarks on demolishing Pragathi Bhavan and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's threats that the BJP if voted to power, would demolish the domes on the Secretariat.

While addressing the State assembly, the Telangana Minister said, "Yesterday, one man said that he will demolish Pragati Bhavan and now another is telling that he will demolish the Secretariat. We speak about laying foundations whereas they say speak about digging graves. Another person says to blow up with bombs. I ask all my friends to think about what will happen if the state falls into the hands of these anarchic forces. I request the people of Telangana not to put the state into the hands of these mad people. I also request to reject the parties, these anarchic forces, and anarchic words which only think of blowing, demolishing and not any constructive ideas." said KTR.



Earlier on Friday, Sanjay courted fresh controversy by threatening, "they will demolish the domes of newly-built state secretariat once they come to power", adding, "they will destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana.

"If we (BJP) are voted to power, we shall destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana, including the domes of the newly-built Secretariat," Bandi Sanjay said during a rally in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency as part of BJP'S 'Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa programme'.

Notably, the Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year.

Revanth Reddy said that people will have nothing to lose even if Maoists blast Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister's official residence.

"No one will care if Maoists blew up camp office-cum-official residence of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad," Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress Chief, said, during a rally. (ANI)

