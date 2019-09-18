KTR urges Rajnath to issue directions to reopen roads in Secunderabad Cantt area

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): TRS Working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday requested Defence Minister Rajanth Singh to intervene and issue instructions to the Secunderabad Cantonment officials to reopen roads in the vicinity to avoid inconvenience to people.

"Extremely strange behaviour despite repeated requests from Govt of Telangana and the local residents. I request Hon'ble Defence Minister Sri Rajnath Singh Ji to intervene and issue instructions to the local Cantonment officials to avoid inconvenience to public," he tweeted.

Rao's comment came after a Twitter user Greensainikpuri complaint that roads Secunderabad's Cantonment area were being closed without any prior information.

"Breaking news Secunderabad Cantonment roads are again closed for civilians at valerian Grammer school from today onwards. Jawan at the post say they have received orders from AHQ ADGPI to close for civilians. Very shocking situation. Civilians are Orphans again," Greensainikpuri tweeted.

"Shri KTR Garu, They have been harassing civilians with these public roads closures inspite of clear orders from their boss COAS & Defence Minister India. Now its duty of our Vp RKs_RamaKrishna MLA Garu & MP to enforce that a special board meeting be called to table those orders," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

