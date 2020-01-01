KTS Tulsi slams GVL Rao for seeking action against Kerala CM on CAA resolution

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Congress leader KTS Tulsi on Wednesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao for filing plea seeking contempt proceedings against Kerala Chief Minister over new citizenship law it, saying that state legislature has a freedom of speech.

"State legislature has a right to pass the resolution. I do not understand where they have breached the law. They have a right to voice their concerns on the decisions taken by the Legislative Assembly," the Congress leader said while speaking to ANI.

On Tuesday, Rao filed a petition with the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu seeking to initiate breach of privilege and contempt proceedings against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hours after the state Assembly passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Notably, before the resolution was passed against the Act, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a special Assembly session targetted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and had stated that citizenship law is part of an agenda. "The CAA is part of an agenda. Muslims are being considered as internal enemies by RSS, which is controlling the ruling dispensation at the Centre," he alleged. (ANI)

