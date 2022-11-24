Kumaraswamy apologises for "objectionable" language after video goes viral

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday expressed regret over the language used by him for MLA KR Ramesh Kumar during the JDS Rath Yatra in Srinivasapur taluk of the district on Tuesday.

Earlier a video showing the former CM using "objectionable" words for the Congress leader went viral on social media.

Following this, Kumaraswamy tweeted a thread of three tweets apologising for his words and said that he takes his statement back.

"The word I used about Ramesh Kumar itself hurt me too. The use of that word is not my culture. Nor is it my personality. I am sorry if this word has hurt former speaker and Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar or others. I take that back," he said in a tweet.



He further said that he was very sad to see the dilapidated school.

"Yesterday, I was very sad to see a dilapidated school in Bangavadi village of Srinivaspur Assembly Constituency. I was outraged to hear that the children were taking lessons on the horse stall for 2-3 years," he said in the subsequent tweet.

In the third tweet, he said, "In the background of this outrage, I have spoken in the spirit of speaking, not to insult anyone. Let me make it clear again that the children's tears caused my anger."

Later, Congress too tweeted in this regard and said that it doesn't suit his stature and personal attacks don't suit politics.

"Politics should not be done on the basis of hate, the words we use, and behaviours are the mirror of our personality. @hd_kumaraswamy Your use of words like this will not bring glory to you, nor will it save the dignity of politics. Elders have shown that politics can be done with mutual respect," Karnataka Congress said in a tweet. (ANI)

