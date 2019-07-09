Kumaraswamy has lost confidence of House, should resign: BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and BJP's state unit president BS Yeddyurappa on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, saying the Congress-JDS government in the state has lost the majority.

"When they have lost the confidence of the House, they have no moral right to conduct the business. That is why we are demanding that he (CM) should resign immediately," he said while talking to reporters here.

"Now, we are having the BJP legislative party meeting. We are going to take appropriate decision there. Tomorrow all our workers will protest because the Congress-JDS lost the majority. So, the CM should resign immediately. That is the people's aspiration also," he said.

To a question, if the incumbent government will run smoothly, he said, "Two independent MLAs met the Governor and gave a letter that they will support BJP. Now we are 105 + 2 = 107. Even when they have lost majority Kumaraswamy is speaking like that. People are observing everything. Let us see and wait.

The BJP has made it clear that if a new government is formed in the state, Yeddyurappa will become the Chief Minister.

Congress leaders have repeatedly accused the BJP and the Central government of orchestrating the current crisis in the state, a charge the BJP has denied. (ANI)