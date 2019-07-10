Former CM and BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa addressing media on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Former CM and BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa addressing media on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)

Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue as CM, should step down: Yeddyurappa

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:36 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party leader B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday met Karnataka Governor on Wednesday and said that he had conveyed to him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition doesn't have the required strength in the Assembly.
"I requested the Governor to convey to the Speaker that he should take necessary action immediately. Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister as they don't have the numbers," Yeddyurappa said after his meeting.
Earlier today he appealed to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to resign and make way for a BJP government.
"On July 12, the Assembly session will begin but they don't have the numbers, it will be an illegal session. It is not too late, you (HD Kumaraswamy) should resign and make way for a BJP government," said Yeddyurappa.
The former chief minister also said that they will meet Speaker Ramesh Kumar at 3 pm today.
Karnataka Legislative Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday said that he will be present in the office on Wednesday and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madhu Swamy has sought time to meet him.
Referring to the incident in which irrigation minister D.K. Shivakumar had torn the resignation letters of dissident MLAs, Yeddyurappa said, "The Speaker has still not condemned tearing up of resignations (of rebel MLAs) by DK Shivakumar. Tearing up of resignations is an 'apradh'(crime) that is unforgivable."
Yeddyurappa sat on dharna along with party cadre in front of Vidhana Soudha to protest the Speaker not accepted the resignations of the Congress-JD(S) MLAs.
On Monday, the Speaker had said that the resignation letters of the eight out of 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and later asked the legislators to submit them properly.
The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.
Independent MLA H Nagesh and Congress' Roshan Baig have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.
The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:09 IST

Caravan defamation case: Cross-examination of Vivek Doval fixed...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday fixed for three days from July 29 the cross-examination of Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in the Caravan defamation case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:07 IST

Congress has not allowed Rajya Sabha to function: Javadekar

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI): Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday accused the Congress of not allowing Rajya Sabha to function on the issue of political crisis in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:00 IST

J-K: Over 5,000 registrations for Army recruitment rally in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): Indian Army's recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday witnessed a huge number of enthusiastic participants with over 5,000 candidates registering for it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:52 IST

BJP's Tejasvi Surya urges Centre to extend NRC to K'taka

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Saying that illegal migrants are a security threat in Karnataka, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday called upon the Centre to extend National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the state to remove Bangladeshis migrants from the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:48 IST

Rahul gandhi visits Amethi post loss in Lok Sabha polls

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi, in his first outing there after the humiliating loss to Smriti Irani in the recent elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:46 IST

UP: CBI conducts raids at 12 locations in illegal mining scam

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations across the state in connection with two separate cases related to alleged illegal mining scam, according to sources.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:39 IST

Maharashtra government misusing state machinery to bulldoze...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on Wednesday alleged that Maharashtra government was misusing the state machinery by not allowing Karnataka Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar to meet rebel legislators in a hotel in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:38 IST

Pilot project approved to replace existing border fencing in...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that a pilot project has been approved to replace the existing old design or composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kilometres India-Pakistan border length in Amritsar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:32 IST

Important steps taken against anti-India activities: Home Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central government has taken several important steps to tackle the threat from the anti-Indian activities, including that from Pakistan's ISI-backed pro-Khalistani elements living in Canada, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Krishan Reddy on Wednesday.<

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:21 IST

After cancelling booking, Mumbai hotel serves tea, doughnuts to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Karnataka Congress Minister DK Shivakumar, who had to wait under a tree for over three hours, was treated with hospitality by the hotel where rebel MLAs are lodged, despite the inn cancelling his booking.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:51 IST

Telangana: Here's how pregnant constables are aiding 'Beti...

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Pregnant constables in Telangana's Rachakonda are voluntarily posing as decoys to nab those indulging in prenatal sex determination.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:46 IST

Yedyurappa's son Vijayendra rubbishes allegations about BJP...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra on Wednesday denied having any information regarding BJP leaders visiting a Mumbai hotel to meet 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs staying there.

Read More
iocl