Kumaraswamy meets KCR, discusses alternative to BJP at national level

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday and discussed national politics including alternate for the national level.

HD Kumaraswamy, who arrived at Pragati Bhawan, the official residence of the Telangana Chief Minister at one o'clock today, was warmly received by K Chandrasekhar Rao and other cabinet members.

In a discussion that went on for over three hours, Kumaraswamy and KCR discussed Karnataka-Telangana which included a discussion over the role of the regional parties in national politics.



"KCR informed Kumaraswamy about the alternative political group that will emerge at the national level and requested them to work together in national politics in the coming days," said an official statement.

"What will be the political system that will be formed as an alternative to the BJP and Congress parties at the national level? What are its objectives? In which direction to work? KCR gave the information," said Kumaraswamy.

Discussions were also held on the conditions risen after the BJP came to power in the country.

The former Chief Minister, who reached Hyderabad on Saturday night, was received by the officials of the Chief Minister's office of Telangana as the State guest.

Earlier today, Kumaraswamy held talks with Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR). (ANI)

