Kumaraswamy meets Modi in Delhi, congratulates him on becoming Prime Minister for second term

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and congratulated him on being re-elected for a second term.

On the issue of the expansion of Karnataka Cabinet, Kumaraswamy told media that it is a political issue and he will manage it. "That is a political issue, leave it. We will manage it and there is nothing to worry," he said.

Amidst coalitions troubles and decimation of the ruling combine in elections, Kumaraswamy on Friday expanded his Cabinet by inducting two independent MLAs.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to R Shankar and H Nagesh at the Raj Bhavan where deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and others were also present.

In Karnataka, BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly, while the ruling coalition of Congress and JD(U) has 117 members. 79 legislators belong to Congress, 37 from JD(S)and 1 from BSP. (ANI)

