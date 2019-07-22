Kumaraswamy presents 'fake' resignation letter in House, says discussion should continue

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Amid ongoing discussion on the confidence motion, a 'fake' resignation letter addressed to the Governor of Karnataka was spotted lying in front of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the Assembly.

"Due to my personal reasons, I am tendering my resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka. Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the Council of the Ministers of Karnataka appointed by me on July 22, 2019", read the letter showed by Kumaraswamy.

Speaking about this allegedly fake resignation letter, the CM said, "I got information that I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. I don't know who is waiting to become CM. Someone has forged my signature and has spread the same on social media. I am shocked. It is a cheap tactic of politics."

Speaking further, he also demanded discussions to be continued in the House while asserting that he had previously agreed to conclude the proceedings by today itself, but is changing that stand considering the new developments.

"Madhuswamy says that he keeps you at the highest rank. We also believe in you and your ruling. Yes, we had said we'll finish it by today. Siddaramaiah and I had sought your advice and you had granted permission. But now, several ministers and MLAs wish to speak. Hence they should be given permission," said Kumaraswamy.

A while back, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar also snapped at the Congress-JDS MLAs, who were raising slogans, 'Save the Constitution' in Vidhana Soudha. "I am ready to sit till 12 pm. Why are you doing like this? This is not right."

He had earlier held a meeting with Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara, Sa Ra Mahesh(JDS), Krishna Byre Gowda (Congress) and Siddaramaiah (Congress), in his chamber at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.

In Karnataka, the Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JDS MLAs have resigned.

On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote. After that, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy moved the Supreme Court challenging the Governor's directive to the government saying it was in violation of well-settled law laid down by the court.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

