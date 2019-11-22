Kumaraswamy slams Sadananda Gowda over remarks on his family

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday slammed Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda for his alleged comments on his family and said that no importance should be given to them.

Gowda had earlier today, said that former prime minister H D Deve Gowda does not need star campaigners for the upcoming by-polls as their family already has nine of them.

Replying to his contentions, Kumaraswamy said, "People like Sadananda Gowda who never fight elections seriously and merely win in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are making such comments. They need not be given importance."

The JD (S) leader said that his family has always fought elections with "seriousness", unlike Sadananda Gowda.

The by-elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5. The results will be declared on December 9. (ANI)

