Kumaraswamy's comment that drug mafia money was used to destabilise JDS govt not laughable: Sa Ra Mahesh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11 (ANI): Krishnarajanagara MLA and JDS leader Sa Ra Mahesh on Thursday said that HD Kumaraswamy's comment that drug mafia's money was used to destabilise the JDS government is not laughable.

"HD Kumaraswamy made a comment that drug mafia money was used to destabilise his government. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said that it is a laughable comment by the former CM," Mahesh tweeted.

"Savadi is saying that HD Kumaraswamy comment is laughable. People laugh when a person with addiction (of watching blue film) Savadi became deputy CM," he added.

Responding to an ongoing investigation into the alleged nexus between the drug mafia and the Kannada film industry, the former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on August 31 said that money from "drug mafia, betting and dance bars" was used to topple his government in the state.

"When I was Chief Minister, some had fled to Sri Lanka due to the fear of our government's action against the drug mafia. The drug mafia is responsible for the destabilisation of the coalition government. The money of drug mafia and cricket betting was used to topple the coalition government," Kumaraswamy said in a press conference.

The development came after the issue of consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry came to light after glaring remarks of Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor named Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)