Kumari Selja slams Haryana govt for its new Excise Policy

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja has slammed the BJP-JJP alliance government of the state for the new excise policy and the decision to take away the land of Dhauli given to the Brahmin families.

In a statement on Sunday, she said that those who used to talk of closing liquor vends in the state have made arrangements for opening liquor vends from house-to-house today.

"Eliminating 15 per cent quota in liquor vend contracts of Dalits exposes the anti-Dalit face of this government. Dhauli (donation) land given by the Congress government to the Brahmin families is being taken away by the present government, which is highly condemnable," she said.

Kumari Selja said that our state is already getting entangled in the swamp of drugs. On the other hand, the decision of the government giving relaxation on sale of liquor in shopping malls, reduction in the prices of beer, allowing the bar to open till 1 am in midnight and giving permission to keep liquor boxes in the house shows that the government promotes intoxication in the state.

She said that the parties involved in this government used to talk about liquor ban in the elections, but today the real face of these parties has come before the people of the state. This decision of the government will have serious consequences, she said.

Selja said that be it the government of the state or the Central government, Dalits were repeatedly tortured in this government. Sometimes there was a conspiracy to end their reservation, sometimes the law against the oppression of Dalits is not properly advocated, which was rejected in the Supreme Court. (ANI)

