'Kursi ke Pyare, Bihar ke Hatyare': RJD puts up poster against JDU-BJP alliance

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Escalating its poster war with ruling Janata Dal (United)-BJP coalition ahead of the assembly polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) has put up a poster against the state government, in Patna.

The poster has caricatures of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. Kumar is shown sitting on a chair tied in a rope with one end of the rope in Sushil Modi's hand.

The poster has a poem titled 'kursi ke pyare, Bihar ke hatyare' (interested in only power, they are killers of Bihar). They further accused the government of stealing power and ruining Bihar, among other things.

The Bihar Assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November this year. (ANI)

