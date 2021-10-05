Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Chhattisgarh CM alleges drone seen hovering over room where Priyanka Gandhi has been detained

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday claimed that a drone has been seen outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained.

"Whose drone is seen hovering over the Priyanka Gandhi's room where she has been kept in custody for over 30 hours," the Chhattisgarh CM tweeted in Hindi with a video of drone seen hovering over a building.



Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, earlier in the day, claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress General Secretary demanded arrest of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where 8 people, including 4 farmers, died on Sunday.



"Narendra Modi sir, your government has kept me in detention for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. But the person who crushed the farmers has not been arrested yet," she tweeted in Hindi.

Congress has alleged that she was arrested yesterday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. "Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicised," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told reporters.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted stones on the car which led to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

