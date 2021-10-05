Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal urges Centre to ensure guilty get punished

Chandigarh [India], October 5 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal urged the Centre on Tuesday to ensure guilty get punished following the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Principal Advisor to the President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), S Sukhbir Singh Badal conveyed on behalf of Parkash Singh Badal that he felt shocked by the Centre's insensitivity and inaction against those responsible for the brutal murder of innocent farmers at Lakhimpur.

"Shocked by Union government's insensitivity and inaction against those responsible for the brutal murder of innocent farmers at Lakhimpur. I urge PM to intervene immediately and ensure that the guilty, regardless of who they are, get exemplary punishment: Parkash Singh Badal", tweeted Harcharan Bains, the Principal Advisor to SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal.



Eight people including four farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police had said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha has alleged that son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni was involved in the violence. However, both the Union Minister of State and his son have refuted SKM's allegations.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday announced a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. It also said that an FIR has been registered based on farmers' complaints.

The government also announced that the family of those who died in the violence will be provided Rs 45 lakh and a government job. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakh each. (ANI)

