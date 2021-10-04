Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa making attempts to disrupt law and order, says MoS Ajay Mishra

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Following the death of eight people in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni on Sunday said several terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa were making attempts to disrupt the law and order since the beginning of the farmers' protests.

Speaking to ANI, Teni said, "Since the beginning of the farmers' protests, several terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa were making attempts to disrupt the peace. Now people are making statements to do politics. Since my route was diverted, so there is no question of my presence. My son was also not present."

"My son was not there. In the programme, there were thousands of people including police and administration. My son was there since 11 am and continued to stay there till the conclusion of the programme. So there is no chance of my son being present at the spot. The way they attacked our workers with sticks and swords, even if my son was there he would not have stayed alive. They damaged cars and torched several vehicles," he stated.

He alleged that the protestors pushed the vehicles down the ditch and torched them.

"Our workers even did not have any fault. They were going to receive the chief guest. When our workers were going they started pelting stones on the vehicles. Our workers were beaten by dragging them out from the vehicles. They torched the cars. We will lodge cases against the culprits. Four of our workers were killed. Cases under section 302 will be lodged against the culprits," added the union minister.

"All the leaders in the farmers' movement have to understand that the anti-social elements should not be involved in their movement. They want to spread unrest and instability in the country. We will lodge FIR against the culprits. We have the video for the evidence. I will go to court for their punishment," he added.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four persons.

SKM alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

SKM is able to confirm the deaths of four farmers at this point of time - Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19). There are around 12 to 15 persons injured and hospitalised.

"Information is coming in from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh that the convoy of the Union MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni (most probably his son's vehicles) ran over protesting farmers who were on the roads carrying black flags to protest against his visit. Reports indicate that one of the three farmers martyred in today's incidents was shot dead by Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish (Monu) Mishra, while the others have been run over by vehicles," reads the SKM statement.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Government has instructed ADG law and order Prashant Kumar and ACS (Agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi to visit the spot where the Lakhimpur incident took place. (ANI)