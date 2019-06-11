Lakhimpur Kheri: Police constable alleges assault by BJP MP

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): In a shocking case of arrogance, a Uttar Pradesh police constable posted on escort duty with BJP MP Rekha Verma accused the lawmaker of physically and verbally assaulting him on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, police constable Shyam Singh said, "Yesterday, I along with other police personnel was posted on duty to provide security for the MP during an event. After the culmination of the same, we escorted her back to the limits of the police and started returning back after seeking her permission. She, however, called us back and passed insulting remarks at me as I was the one driving the vehicle. She also slapped me without a reason, and immediately left the spot."

Singh also said that he has filed a complaint against the BJP and was hopeful of getting justice. "I have the support of my seniors. I hope to get justice," he said. (ANI)

