Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Power of satyagraha made unbiased report possible, says UP Cong Chief

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday said that the power of satyagraha made an unbiased report possible on Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demanded Minister of State (MoS) Home Ajay Mishra's resignation.

Speaking to the media here in Lucknow, Lallu, said, "It has been proved through the investigation that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was not a case of negligence. It is a case of well-planned murder of lynching, murder and attempts to murder."

"Therefore Ajay Mishra, Minister of State for Home should immediately resign from the post as per his claim. He had earlier claimed that he would resign from the post if his son was present at the scene, he added.



The UP Congress Chief further demanded that the Prime Minister should immediately sack him from his post.

Earlier on November 17, the Supreme Court had appointed Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to monitor the investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case to ensure transparency, fairness, and absolute impartiality.

The apex court had reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and named three senior IPS officers, SB Shirodkar, Deepinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in it.

Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers, a local journalist, and others during a farmers' protest.

The minister and his son have denied the charges. Ashish Mishra and 20 others have been booked for murder. (ANI)

