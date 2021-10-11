Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SKM to go for nationwide stir if MoS Ajay Mishra not removed from post

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Demanding the dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the post of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday said they will scale up their agitation if the Minister is not dismissed immediately.

The umbrella body of farmers' unions protesting against the Central farm laws in a statement issued on Monday that reiterated earlier "ultimatum about October 11 being the deadline for the sacking and arrest of Ajay Mishra Teni"

"Tomorrow, in the prayer meetings organised in Lakhimpur Kheri for the martyrs of the massacre, SKM will go ahead with its announced plan of action," said the statement.

SKM also called the farmers organisations and other "progressive groups" across the country to observe October 12 as Shaheed Kisan Diwas, to remember the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

It also urged the farmers to attend the 'Antim Ardaas' of those who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which is scheduled to be held at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Tuesday.

"October 12 (tomorrow) will be marked as Shaheed Kisan Diwas all over India tomorrow, on SKM's call. Tomorrow, the Antim Ardaas of the martyrs of the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre will take place in Tikunia, at Sahebjada Inter College. Preparations are being made for the same and tens of thousands of farmers are expected to join this prayer meeting," said the statement.

SKM appealed to "farmers organisations and other progressive groups across" the country to mark the Shaheed Kisan Diwas by organising prayer and homage meetings all over the country. "In the evening, candlelight vigils will be held, as per SKM's call. SKM urges people to light 5 candles outside their homes at 8 pm tomorrow," it added.

The farmers' union said the protest actions are not against any religion or faith, as the "call for action on October 15 is in the spirit of Dussehra, of good triumphing over evil."

SKM alleged that Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni had sought to promote enmity, hatred and disharmony through his earlier speech against minority Sikhs of the Terai region.



"His speech was of intimidation and threat, in a public meeting at that, where he was also proudly alluding to his criminal antecedents, and on the basis of this, stern action should have taken place by now, which could have prevented the entire episode of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre. The fact that he tried his best to protect his son Ashish Mishra from being arrested is also very apparent," the statement said.

SKM reiterated that the farmers' movement cannot be dissipated or weakened by "BJP-RSS playing their communal card" and that farmers of the country are united in their struggle.

In an earlier statement issued on Saturday, SKM said if the demand to dismiss Teni is not accepted by October 11, then the SKM said that they will launch a nationwide protest programme.

It includes a "Shaheed Kisan Yatra" wherein they will carry the ashes of the deceased farmers through each district of Uttar Pradesh and each state of the country. The yatra is said to conclude at a holy or historical place in every district and state.

The nationwide protest programme also includes burning the effigies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government symbolised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and local leaders on the occasion of Dussehra, on October 15. A "Rail Roko" protest will be organised across the country on October 18 from 10 am to 4 pm. SKM also plans to organise a "Mahapanchayat" on October 26, provided demands are not met until October 11.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who has been accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, has been sent to three-day police remand with conditions on Monday.

Ashish was arrested on October 9 after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police will file an application before a court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday seeking custody of accused Ashish in the incident that claimed the lives of eight people earlier this month.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. (ANI)

