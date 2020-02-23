Lakhs of Indians go abroad to visis Casinos: CT Ravi

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Karnataka's minister for Tourism and Culture CT Ravi on Sunday said that India is losing money as because people travel abroad to visit casinos.

Arguing that casinos are being used by countries to promote tourism, he took to Twitter to highlight the issue, saying, "During my interaction with FKCCI, I had mentioned that many countries have promoted Tourism through Casinos. Isn't it a fact that lakhs of Indians go abroad to play in Casinos? Can anyone stop them? At the moment, there is no proposal before Our Govt to set up Casinos here,' he tweeted in the morning.

He also urged the Central government to stop people from visiting abroad.

Yesterday, the minister had stated that he has no intention of developing "casino tourism" in the state.

"I only expressed my opinion on how other countries have promoted tourism, during a discussion. Casino tourism is one such thing, I have no intention of developing it here," Ravi had told ANI when asked to comment on Karnataka government's proposal of casinos in Coastal Karnataka.

"What I meant was many Indians go and spend there, our money should be spent here itself," he had said. (ANI)

