Hajipur (Bihar) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Civil Court of Bihar's Hajipur on Wednesday acquitted the chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav on the grounds of lack of witnesses and evidence.
The RJD chief was accused of making caste-based remarks during the 2015 Bihar assembly election campaign and violating the model of conduct. (ANI)
Lalu acquitted in a 2015 case
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2022 17:15 IST
