Lalu acquitted in a 2015 case

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Civil Court of Bihar's Hajipur on Wednesday acquitted the chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav on the grounds of lack of witnesses and evidence.

The RJD chief was accused of making caste-based remarks during the 2015 Bihar assembly election campaign and violating the model of conduct. (ANI)