Lalu Prasad Yadav congratulates Hemant Soren after Jharkhand Assembly poll results

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren after the election results show a majority for Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in the state.

From his twitter handle which is managed by his family, Lalu Prasad said, "Dear Hemant! Many congratulations and lots of wishes."

"My wishes have been fulfilled today. The great people of Jharkhand have ensured that politics based on arrogance and hypocrisy is ultimately defeated after some time," he said.

"I thank Congress party for the collaborated and continuous struggle. Johar Jharkhand," the RJD supremo said.

Lalu Prasad also tagged Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav with his tweet.

The alliance of JMM, Congress, and RJD appears poised to form government in Jharkhand with the three parties slated to cross the majority mark of 41 in the state assembly, according to trends of results at 7 pm on the official website of Election Commission of India.

The ruling BJP appears to be sliding in numbers compared to earlier trends and was leading on 26 seats.

Lalu Yadav is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in multi-crore fodder scam cases. (ANI)

