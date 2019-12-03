Lalu Prasad Yadav elected as RJD President for 11th time

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Lalu Prasad Yadav was re-elected unopposed as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief on Tuesday.

He has been elected as the party's president for the 11th time.

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017.

He has been getting treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi since August 2018.

The RJD supremo was sentenced last year to seven years imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the fodder scam case.

He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the case.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the undivided state's chief minister. (ANI)

