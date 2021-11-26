Lalu Prasad Yadav targets chief minister Nitish Kumar on Bihar's poor Niti Aayog rating

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal National President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday hit out at Nitish Kumar Chullu stating that the chief minister should be ashamed at the 'poor' rating of the state in the recently released Niti Aayog report.

"NITI Aayog report says that the state is lagging behind from education to health. They used to give the slogan of development, now this report has come. Chullu bhar paani mein Nitish Kumar ko doob jana chahiye," the RJD supremo told reporters in Patna before leaving for Delhi.



Earlier on Wednesday, Yadav said the decision to repeal the three farm laws was the Centre's defeat and the crushing of its arrogance.

Addressing an event organised by the party "6 Tone Lalten," he said, "I congratulate the farmers of the country who struggled for so long and died for the cause. Today they have won and the Central government has lost. Arrogance has been crushed. Until the government declares a guarantee on MSP, the protest will not stop. The labourers will also benefit from this."

The RJD chief accused the Nitish Kumar government of "robbery" after the assembly elections in Bihar and asserted that his party will return to power in the upcoming election in the state. (ANI)

