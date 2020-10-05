Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap are among those named in the murder FIR. (File Photo)
Lalu's sons, another RJD leader among 6 booked for murder of former party member

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:59 IST


Purnia (Bihar) [India], October 5 (ANI): An FIR was registered against six people, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Anil Sadhu, on Monday in connection with the murder of a former party secretary in Bihar's Purnia district on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma confirmed that a case was registered at Kahat police station on the charges of conspiracy and murder against the six, including the sons of Lalu Prasad Yadav.
"Three men shot dead former RJD state secretary Shakti Malik at his residence this (Sunday) morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Anand Pandey. (ANI)

