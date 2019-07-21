Land encroachment cases: Families meet Ram Naik, demand Azam Khan's arrest

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:54 IST

Kill those who looted country, Kashmir: J-K Guv to terrorists

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): Coming down heavily on corrupt politicians and bureaucrats, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, rather than attacking security forces.