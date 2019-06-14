Language circular only to avoid misinterpreting signals: South Central Rail

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): South Central Railway on Friday clarified that the circular issued to station masters to communicate in English or in Hindi was given only for operating part of it.

"That communication was given only for operating part of it so that they understand and do not misinterpret railway signals," Gajanan Mallya, GM, South Central Railway said while talking about the circular.

A controversy erupted after South Central Railway sent a circular to its staff on Wednesday asking them to use either Hindi or English to communicate officially.

This comes days after a similar controversy erupted over three language formulae proposed in the draft of National Education Policy.

The central government, however, clarified that it was just a draft policy put up for public discussion and not a policy announced by it. (ANI)

