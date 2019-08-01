Lanka Dinakar raises questions over Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's Israel visit expenses

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday raised questions over the alleged expenses of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Israel by accusing the state government of burdening exchequer for a private visit of the CM.

In a press statement, Dinakar shared three government orders dealing with permission from Ministry of External Affairs for visiting Israel, security personnel for the visit and order about payment for security charges.

"It is doubled tongued approach of Jagan Mohan Reddy administration in Andhra Pradesh. Why the Government of Andhra Pradesh has paid Rs 22.50 lakhs to Israel firm for the purely private program of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family", Dinakar said quoting the orders.

Moral and ethical lecture by CM Reddy were propaganda as he is causing this unnecessary burden on exchequer of state, Dinakar added.

As per the documents shared by Dinakar, Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Reddy is on a visit of Israel from Aug 1 to Aug 4.

Lanka Dinakar had resigned from TDP as its member and spokesperson in June and had joined the BJP in the presence of party's working president JP Nadda. (ANI)