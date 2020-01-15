Law and order situation is disturbing in UP, says CPI leader D Raja

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): CPI leader D Raja has alleged that law and order situation is 'disturbing' in Uttar Pradesh where the police allegedly resorted to 'vandalism' and 'violence' during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"What is happening in Uttar Pradesh is disturbing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is known for making provocative statements. He pays no heed to law and order. There is increasing crime against women and Dalits in Uttar Pradesh," said D Raja while talking to ANI.

"Cops resorted to vandalism and violence, killing a number of people during the protest against CAA and NRC in UP," he said.

Last year, a spate of violence erupted in several districts of Uttar Pradesh during the anti-CAA protests.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

