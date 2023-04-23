"Law is mighty.." Anurag Thakur on 'Waris Punjab De' chief's arrest

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Following the arrest of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's arrest, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the "law is mighty" and stringent action should be taken against those who spread terror.

Amritpal was absconding since March 18. In a major breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from the Moga district of Punjab.

"How long can an absconder be on the run? Law is mighty. Stringent action should be taken against those who spread terror and fear. Punjab took a little time, had it been done sooner it would have been even better," said Anurag Thakur.

Amritpal will be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam today.

Hours before his arrest, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh addressed the devotees this morning in Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga.

"Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am," claimed Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, while speaking to ANI over phone.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Amritpal was then declared a fugitive by the police.

The Punjab Police had issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the 'Waris Punjab De' chief about a month ago.

His associates were earlier arrested from various parts of the state.

Two aides of the radical preacher and Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit. (ANI)