Laxman Savadi, CC Patil in Yediyurappa's Cabinet; Opposition surprised

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil, who were caught watching a pornographic video clip in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 2012 in between the session, were on Tuesday inducted into Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet alongside 15 others including former chief minister Jagadish Shettar.

Savadi, who lost in the Assembly election, is said to be a close aid of Yediyurappa. He reportedly played a major role in destabilising the coalition government of Congress and JD(S).

In 2012, Savadi and Patil along with J. Krishna Palemar were caught watching a pornographic video clip in Assembly. Later, Savadi said that were watching it for "educational purpose to know more about the rave parties".

Savadi is also a close friend of disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi, who also played an important role in destabilising the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

Congress and JD(S) are said to be surprised by this decision of the BJP. Not just that, few of the BJP MLAs are also reportedly not happy about this development of including them into the Cabinet.

Savadi lost his election to Mahesh Kumattalli of Congress. Kumattalli is presently disqualified from the Assembly.

BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday expanded his cabinet for the first time since assuming office three weeks ago, inducting 17 ministers.

Among others who took the oath of office and secrecy, administered by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan, were K S Eashwarappa, Govind Makthappa Karajol, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Dr Ashwath Narayan C N, Laxman Sangappa Savadi, B Sreeramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil, H Ganesh, Prabhu Chauhan and Jolle Shashikala

Annasaheb Srinivas Poojari, Member of Legislative Council, also took oath as Cabinet minister.

For the last three weeks, Yediyurappa was the sole member of his council of ministers.

In the cabinet expansion, 50 per cent of ministers belong to the dominant Lingayat community. Yediyurappa himself hails from the community. He took oath as Chief Minister on July 26 following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. (ANI)

