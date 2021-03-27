LDF, UDF trying to hoodwink people on Sabarimala issue during election time: Kummanam Rajashekaran

By Arun Jayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 26 (ANI): Former Mizoram Governor and BJP candidate from Nemom, Kummanam Rajasekharan said that both Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) have cheated believers on Sabarimala women's entry issue and are now changing their stance to hoodwink people during election time.

Speaking to ANI, Rajasekharan said, "In Sabarimala issue, both LDF and UDF have cheated the believers. Now both fronts are changing the stance but the people of Kerala will not forget their deeds. It was the Pinarayi Vijayan government who tried to send in women activists to Sabarimala. Other temples are being run by the income from Sabarimala. The LDF government has destroyed it. Kerala Chief Minister should make his stand clear and should apologise to the people."

Rajashekaran said that BJP MLA in Nemom had carried out development works worth Rs 400 crore.

"The BJP MLA worked for the overall development of Nemom. This is evident from the development works carried out that is on record. Instead, the CPI(M) led LDF government has completely failed to attend to people's problems. The Left leaders were working to amass funds for the party and fill their pockets with corrupt deals," he said.



He said that when Left leaders were involved in corruption, the state has incurred Rs 4 lakh crore debt and after five years of rule Pinarayi Vijayan government is leaving with an empty exchequer.

"Kerala Chief Minister is running away from issues and lying to people. From gold smuggling to trying to sell the sea to corporate, the LDF government is immersed in corruption," he alleged.

The Nemom candidate, who is facing a tri-cornered fight against K Muraleedharan of Congress and V Sivankutty of CPI(M), said that development is the main issue in the election campaign.

"When other states are self-reliant, Kerala is dependent on others for its food needs. Keralite businessmen who are unable to start industries in Kerala are going to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Then how can the LDF government ask the people for continuation in power? The successive LDF and UDF governments that ruled the state for all these years have completely failed to develop the state," added Rajasekharan.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

