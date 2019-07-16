Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. (File Photo)
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. (File Photo)

Lead Fully ready for another Kargil war: IAF Chief on conflict's 20th anniversary

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:17 IST

New Delhi (India) July 16 (ANI): Twenty years after the Kargil war, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa pointed to the intelligence shortcomings during the 1999 conflict but said the Indian Air Force was "very well ready" for a full spectrum of warfare from sub-conventional to nuclear threats.
Speaking on a seminar organised to mark 20 years of 'Operation Safed Sagar' carried out during the Kargil war, he said the Air Force has evolved and is ready for a full spectrum of warfare where it can tackle sub-conventional to nuclear threats.
"..Like all good generals we are prepared to fight the last war. If Kargil comes again, we are very well prepared... IAF has evolved in a manner slowly. The force is ready for a full spectrum warfare from sub-conventional to nuclear warfare," Dhanoa said on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War.
He was then the Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron and was operating from Srinagar and reminisced the air action that took place during the Kargil conflict.
Commenting on the aerial superiority enjoyed by the IAF in the Kargil war, the air chief said, "Pakistani documents that came out ten years after the Kargil conflict show that they always lamented the fact that we had a superior beyond visual range strike advantage and that is why they were staying away from us."
"The fire and forget BVRs came in the Su-30, MiG 29 UPG but their decision cycle being faster than us they were able to upgrade their technology at a rate faster than us and ours is starting just now," Dhanoa said.
Highlighting the intelligence gap during the Kargil war, Dhanoa saide "I confirmed when later I came in as Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Intelligence) that we had no clue that the entire Pakistani Air Force had deployed, if you read their literature, on May 14. This fact was not known and May 14-15 in Bhatinda, we were not told about it."
Highlighting the precision strike capability of the force displayed during the Balakot airstrikes, Dhanoa said, "In case required, we can do all-weather bombing even through clouds very accurately."
"We have seen an attack carried out on the February 26 that we are capable of carrying out precision strike from standoff distances and very accurately," said Dhanoa while listing the precision attack capabilities acquired by the IAF after the Kargil conflict.
The IAF Chief also spoke about the operational limitations that existed in 1999 and the innovative ways adopted by the IAF to overcome the difficulties during the conflict.
At the seminar, former chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal AY Tipnis also spoke on the situations faced by the service during the 1999 war and how they were overcome to win the battle. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:45 IST

NCST sends 'sitting notice' to U'khand DGP, Chief Secy over...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes on Tuesday sent a 'sitting notice' to Uttarakhand Director General of Police and Chief Secretary over discrimination against Geetaram Nautiyal, Joint Director of Samaj Kalyan SC/ST Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:45 IST

At least 7 killed in Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): At least, seven people were killed and eight others were injured in the collapse of four-storeyed Kesarbhai building in the city's Dongri area, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:33 IST

Heavy rains likely to lash North and South Goa districts

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that North and South Goa will receive thundershowers for next few days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:23 IST

Toll system cannot be ended, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, July 16 (ANI): The toll system cannot be ended and the people will have to pay if they want good services as the government does not have enough funds, Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:21 IST

Mumbaikars must ask what govt is doing: Milind Deora on Dongri...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday termed the building collapse in Dongri "unfortunate" and urged citizens to question the government as to why such incidents keep happening year after year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:16 IST

Assam floods: Over 160 people rescued by Army in night operation

Guwahati/Nalabari (Assam) [India], July 16 (ANI): Indian Army personnel rescued at least 160 people affected due to floods triggered by incessant rains in Nalabari district during a night operation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:07 IST

Visit Jharkhand's Baidyanath Dham for Shravani Mela, urges CM...

Ranchi [Jharkhand], July 16 (ANI): Raghubar Das, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, on Tuesday urged people to visit his state for the 'Shravani Mela' which will on July 17.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:02 IST

Concerned over delay in releasing SC/ST scholarships by Punjab,...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has written to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, alleging the Congress government in Punjab is not disbursing the funds to SC and ST students under the scholarship scheme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:00 IST

Punjab Police seizes 10 lakh pharmaceutical drug tablets, smuggler held

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 16 (ANI): In an anti-narcotic drive, Punjab police here seized over 10 lakh tramadol pain killer tablets, a pharmaceutical drug and arrested a smuggler in Bhatinda.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:54 IST

Neeraj Shekhar joins BJP

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI): Neeraj Shekhar, who resigned as Rajya Sabha MP and from the Samajwadi Party on Monday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:46 IST

1,310 migrants in Rajasthan were given citizenship: MoS for Home...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): As many as 1,310 migrants in Rajasthan have been given citizenship, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:43 IST

Delhi: Kailash Gahlot appointed as new environment minister

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Kailash Gahlot, a minister in the Delhi government, was given the additional portfolio of Environment, Forest and Wildlife after a minor reshuffle in the Arvind Kejriwal government on July 13.

Read More
iocl