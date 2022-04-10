Maharashtra: Fadnavis condemns attack outside Pawar's residence as 'police failure'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday condemned the attack outside the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and called it 'a big failure' of the police department.

He said, "Yesterday's incident is condemnable, I have expressed my condemnation. Such attacks should not take place in Maharshtra, it is not good for the state. But, the issue of ST(state transport) must be heard and the government should give a response."

Terming the incident a 'big failure' of the police department, BJP leader said, "The question arises that the entire media knew that a mass of people is marching towards the residence of Pawar. People from the media told me they received a message at around 2.30 pm itself. In such a case, the police were not aware of the happenings. This matter needs to be investigated as it comes as a danger to the state."

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

Mumbai Police have arrested 105 people and registered cases against them under different sections of IPC in connection with the protest.

The incident was condemned by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who directed the administration to take stern actions against those who ignited the violence saying that No one should act in a way that endangers law and order. (ANI)