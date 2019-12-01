Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will hold a meeting to discuss the allocation of portfolios among ministers.
"Leaders of three parties -- Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress -- will hold a meeting to discuss the allocation of portfolios. The allocation of ministries for six ministers will be done as soon as possible," said Thackeray.
The Chief Minister has also sought help from the Central government to help the farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state.
Earlier today, Congress MLA Nana Patole was elected unopposed as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly after the BJP withdrew its candidate for the post.
The Speaker was elected a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi won the vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly.
Leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP to discuss allocation of portfolios, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:10 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will hold a meeting to discuss the allocation of portfolios among ministers.