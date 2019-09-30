Leaders who wish to contest by-elections from BJP are most welcome: Yediyurappa

Shikaripura (Karnataka) [India], Sept 30 (ANI) Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that those leaders who have earlier resigned from their respective parties and wish to contest by-elections from the BJP are most welcome.

Speaking to media in Shikarpura, Yediyurappa said, "those leaders who have earlier resigned from their respective parties and wish to contest by-polls from BJP are most welcome by his party."

BJP President Amit Shah will surely give them tickets, he said.

The by-polls for 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5.

"December 5, is the date on which polls start and December 11 is the date before which the elections shall be completed," the Election Commission announced last week. (ANI)

