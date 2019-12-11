Leadership should spare a moment for those who reposed their faith in it in 2015: Prashant Kishor cautions JDU on supporting CAB

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Prashant Kishor on Wednesday once against cautioned the party leadership on supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), saying that it must spare a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in it in 2015.

"While supporting #CAB, the JDU leadership should spare a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in it in 2015. We must not forget that but for the victory of 2015, the party and its managers wouldn't have been left with much to cut any deal with anyone," Kishor said in a tweet.

However, this is not the first time when Kishor has gone public with his reservations regarding the CAB.

"Disappointed to see JDU supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It's incongruous with the party's constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals," Kishor tweeted on Monday.

JDU, a BJP's ally was among those parties which supported the passage of CAB in the Lower House of parliament.

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. The Bill is being currently discussed in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

