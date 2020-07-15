Leave BJP's security cover if you don't want to join it: Surjewala to Pilot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday urged rebel party leader Sachin Pilot to return to Jaipur leaving BJP's security cover in Haryana if he does not wish to join the latter.

His statement came hours after Pilot had said he did not wish to join the BJP.

"We have seen Sachin Pilot's statement that he won't join BJP. I would like to tell him that if you don't want that, then you should immediately come out of the security cover of BJP's Haryana government, stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur," Surjewala said at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Pilot had said he did not have any plan to join the BJP. "I am not joining BJP," he had said while speaking to ANI.

Saying that BJP's efforts to topple the Government in Rajasthan have failed, he added, "Development in last 24 hours, including Rajasthan BJP chief's press conference, have confirmed one thing. Their efforts to topple the chosen government in Rajasthan have failed. The BJP was trying to buy our MLAs but could not do so."

"A number of senior Congress leaders have time and again urged Pilot and other upset leaders to share their grievances at the party forum. Pilot was even invited at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting to attend and prove his majority, but he failed to turn up," he added.

Pointing out on the opportunities given to Pilot by the party, Surjewala added, "Congress gave him so many posts even when he was young. He was given the post of Rajasthan PCC chief and State Deputy Chief Minister by the party."

"Congress is a big family. If any member of the family has lost his way, he can always return," he added.

However, Surjewala did not say anything when asked whether Pilot will be given the same posts if he returns. (ANI)

