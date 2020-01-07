Leave us alone, don't politicise our campuses, says JNU VC

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Prof M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that varsity campuses should not be "politicised".

His remarks came after leaders from several parties demanded Kumar's resignation as the JNU Vice-Chancellor following Sunday's violence inside the campus.

"Ours is a democratic society. People can have different opinions. If you have noticed recently, the HRD Minister made a very important statement that our universities should not be politicised," Kumar told ANI.

"And I would like to appeal that please leave us alone. Don't politicise our campuses so that we can continue to pursue our academic goals," Kumar added, when asked about political parties demanding his resignation as the Vice-Chancellor of JNU.

On Sunday, a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked the students with sticks and rods in which more than 30 students were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Commenting on the incident, Kumar said: "JNU is known as a very peaceful campus. We always debate and discuss and resolve issues. Violence is never an answer to any grievances. It is very unfortunate that such a violent incident took place on our campus."

Two separate FIRs have also been filed against JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of JNU and attacking staff members. (ANI)