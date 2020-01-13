Left created an environment of violence at JNU: Yogi Adityanath

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the left organisations of creating an environment of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital.

"They (leftists) have created an environment of violence at the varsity. They want to malign the image of JNU and disrupt the semester exams. Delhi Police has unearthed their conspiracy. The office-bearers of organisations which claimed to be the victims can be seen with sticks and rods," Yogi said addressing a public rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act at GYMC ground here.

Delhi Police investigating the case of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University has identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including JNU Students Union JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh.

As many as 36 students, including Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods on the night of January 5.

He said rumours and lies were being spread by Congress and its allies to fuel violence across the country over the newly amended citizenship law.

Referring to the violence at several places across the country during protest against the citizenship law, Yogi said, "Congress and its allies are playing with the interest of the country. They are spreading lies to malign the image of the country."

"Congress and its allies are providing oxygen to Naxals, terrorists and separatists," he said.

Yogi said that the party which murdered the constitution and democracy is now claiming to be the guardian of the same.

"Several states have said that they will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in their respective states. Is this not against the constitution?" he said.

Yogi's visit comes in line with the BJP's reach-out campaign to inform the public about the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act amid major opposition and protests. (ANI)

