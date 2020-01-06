Left defaming JNU, turning university into centre of hooliganism: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Jan 6, Delhi (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday accused the left students of defaming the Jawaharlal University and has said that they have turned the university into a centre of hooliganism.

"The way the left party workers have created a ruckus in JNU campus and have beaten up student, I don't know what they want JNU to become in this country. Left students are defaming Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), they have turned the University into a centre of hooliganism", Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani has urged that the universities should not be converted into political centres while asserting that investigation will reveal more details of the incident.

"Investigation has begun, so will not be right to speak on it now, but Universities should not be turned into hubs of politics, neither should students be used as political pawns", Irani told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Delhi police on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the violence after receiving multiple complaints with regard to JNU attacks. (ANI)

