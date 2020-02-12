Left out of Karnataka cabinet, sulking Umesh Katti meets JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Senior Karnataka BJP leader Umesh Katti, who has been left out of the latest cabinet expansion, on Wednesday met party president Jagat Prakash Nadda over the issue.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa allotted portfolios to 10 newly inducted ministers. The leader was sulking after he was left out from the cabinet.

According to sources, Katti urged JP Nadda to consider his seniority in the party and give him a ministerial berth.

Earlier, Yeddyurappa had announced that Umesh Katti would be given a place in the state cabinet, but his name was dropped from the list of ministers at the last moment.

According to sources, Umesh Katti also urged Nadda for a Rajya Sabha berth for his brother Ramesh Katti. (ANI)

