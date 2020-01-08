Left parties on ventilator, trying to stop progress of country: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday speaking about the Bharat Bandh called by trade unions said that left parties are on a ventilator and they are trying to stop the progress of the country.

"The left parties are on a ventilator and they are trying to stop the progress of the country. Today the country is demanding a stable and strong government," Naqvi told ANI.

On actress Deepika Padukone's visit to the JNU campus to meet the protesting students, Naqvi said: "This is a democratic country and anyone can go wherever they want. There are people who create an event for the promotion of their films. They went for the promotion of their film."

Ten Central trade unions along with different federations called a nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest against "anti-worker policies of BJP government". The Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) did not take part in the strike.

The trade unions have a 12-point charter of demand which includes the dropping of the proposed labour reforms by the centre. (ANI)

