Left parties to hold nationwide protests against CAB and NRC on Dec 19

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The left parties are going to hold nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 19.

The left parties will simultaneously protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise which the Central government is planning to carry out throughout India in a bid to identify the illegal immigrants.

Previously, leaders from the left parties had carried out protests against the CAB in the Parliament complex.

The agitated leaders were heard sloganeering and holding placards with slogans such as 'Stop Religious discrimination in citizenship' and 'Down with Citizenship Amendment Bill' on Tuesday after it was passed from the Lok Sabha.

Indefinite curfew has been imposed in few districts of Assam in the wake of protests after the passage of the CAB in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The CAB sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against it, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

