Left parties to protest against govt, say economic crisis deepening

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The Left parties have decided to hold a joint convention on September 20 here to draw up concrete plans for protest all over the country against the Modi government over the "deepening economic crisis" and "massive job loss".

In a statement on Monday, the Left parties said that the recent slew of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amounting to over Rs 70,000 crore will "only deepen the economic crisis".

"What is required is to increase public investments in a big way and build our much-needed infrastructure while generating jobs and increasing the purchasing power in the hands of the people," the statement said.

The Left parties appealed to all democratic forces, "who are prepared to join the protest actions, to come forward and strengthen the people's movement".

They said the convention will plan out "national-level protest actions against greater misery being imposed on the people".

The statement has been jointly issued by CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, Forward Bloc General Secretary Debabrata Biswas, CPI-ML Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and RSP General Secretary Kshiti Goswami. (ANI)

